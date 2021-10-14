Yamal equips socially important buildings with sensors to monitor permafrost conditions

TASS, October 14. Thermometric wells with automated measuring equipment will be drilled under all social facilities buildings in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region within ten years. The equipment will monitor the permafrost’s conditions and further changes, Governor Dmitry Artyukhov said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

In early 2021, Yamal’s scientists offered new methods to control soils under the buildings, which may be affected by the permafrost degradation.

"On Yamal works a laboratory, which studies the Earth’s cryo conditions and geo-technical safety. In order to monitor the permafrost in Salekhard, Labytnangi and Novy Urengoi, we have drilled thermometric wells. <…> Within 10 years, we plan to equip all socially important buildings in the region with thermometric sensors," the post shows in a video. If necessary, in case a basement fails, specialists will install additional enforcement, it said.

Additionally, scientists at the laboratory have designed cement, which can survive without deformation frosts of up to minus 50 degrees Celsius. An experimental layer has been made in Salekhard.

"These methods will be included in construction approaches for the entire Arctic zone," the governor wrote on his account. "This timely work will keep us prepared for any changes".