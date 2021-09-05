Russia’s health ministry calls on G20 to recognize national vaccination certificates

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s health ministry calls on Group of Twenty countries to recognize national coronavirus vaccination certificates, according to a press statement released by the ministry on Sunday after a session of the G20 health ministers.

"It is important to elaborate common approaches to the process of lifting restrictions of cross-border movements by vaccinated people. For these ends, it will be important that the Group of Twenty nations consider mutual recognition of the facts of vaccination with vaccines approved by their regulators," the ministry’s press service quoted Minister Mikhail Murashko as saying.

According to the minister, common regulatory approaches are needed to ensure swift access to medical products and medicines to prevent and treat infectious diseases. "The regulatory assessment of vaccines must be based on research data only, without any political motives," the Russian minister stressed.

Murashko also noted that Russia has made visible progress in the use of digital technologies in the public health sector in recent years. "We have launched a unified information system of monitoring infectious diseases on the basis of the federal registry of COVID-19 patients, as well as a system of medicines traffic monitoring. We call on the Group of Twenty countries to invigorate cooperation in this area and are ready to share our experience with them," he told the session.