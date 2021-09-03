Russia, China must preserve historic truth — Russian ambassador

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The preservation of historical truth will help Russia and China strengthen bilateral cooperation, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said on Friday.

"This year we have more possibilities to strengthen bilateral cooperation with China and organize joint events," he told journalists after visiting the Stalingrad 1942-1943 exhibition at Beijing’s Memorial Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance to Japan. "Sometimes, history is subject to the so-called corrections to justify fascism and militarism. We must together preserve the historical truth."

According to the Russian diplomat, the opening of the exhibition on the day that World War II ended is "profoundly symbolic."

He noted that the peoples of Russia and China have an identical understanding of the history of WWII. In his words, young people in both countries are raised with the memory of the preceding generations. "And it is very important," he stressed.

"Despite the fact that the pandemic has restricted direct contacts between our historians and museum workers, this exhibition demonstrates that we continue to cooperate closely even in these difficult conditions," Denisov said.

The exhibition is dedicated to the Battle of Stalingrad, one of the most decisive battles on the Eastern Front in the Second World War. The 200-day battle involved up to two million people on both sides, 2,000 tanks and 2,000 warplanes. The Soviet Union inflicted a defeat on the German army to mark a turning point in course of the war.