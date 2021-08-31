Russia’s Chumakov Center says its vaccine against Delta strain may be ready within a year

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products can create a new vaccine against the COVID-19 Delta variant within a year, the center’s Director General Aidar Ishmukhametov has told the RT television.

"Within a year," he said responding to the question about when the new vaccine could be created.

Ishmukhametov noted that the CoviVac vaccine developed by the center was 80-percent effective against the Delta variant.

"We give 80% of antibody response, so it is necessary to get vaccinated with what is available now and by no means wait for something new. The current arsenal of available coronavirus vaccines must be fully used now," he stressed.

The Delta coronavirus variant was first detected in India last October. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences earlier announced that this COVID-19 strain could infect people even after they were inoculated with the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines used in the country. The Delta Plus variant of that strain is considered to be even more contagious.