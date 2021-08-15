Russia’s COVID-19 tally rises by 21,624

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 21,624 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,600,836, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.33%.

In particular, Moscow reported 1,954 new coronavirus cases, St. Petersburg recorded 1,668 new cases. The Moscow region reported 1,359 new cases, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 539, while the Sverdlovsk Region - 526.

The number of active cases, the patients who currently undergo medical treatment, has grown to 546,021.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 816 in the past 24 hours compared to 819 deaths reported a day earlier, reaching 170,499.

The country is recording over 800 daily COVID-19 deaths for four days running, the crisis center said.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.58%.

In particular, Moscow recorded 58 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, St. Petersburg reported 43 COVID-19 deaths, while the Krasnodar and Irkutsk regions - 35 each.

Meanwhile, Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 16,426 to 5,884,316 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said. According to its data, the share of recoveries has declined to 89.1% from the total number of coronavirus infections.

As many as 2,454 patients recovered in Moscow in the past day. Another 1,561 patients recovered in St. Petersburg. A total of 1,404 coronavirus patients recovered in the Moscow region and 525 - in the Krasnoyarsk region.