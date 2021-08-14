Putin offers condolences to families and friends of those killed in Be-200 crash in Turkey

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to the families and friends of the Russian servicemen killed in the crash of a Be-200 amphibious aircraft in Turkey, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Russian servicemen, the members of the Be-200 crew, alongside Turkish specialists were involved in the most important humanitarian mission, protecting lives and fighting massive fires in the Republic of Turkey. They acted in the most difficult conditions and fulfilled their human and professional duty to the end. I understand that grief came to every family of the deceased. Please accept my sincere words of support. I am certain that the memory of those courageous people will forever be preserved both in Russia and in Turkey," the Russian president said in a telegram cited by the Kremlin press service.