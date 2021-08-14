Russia records 819 daily COVID-19 deaths

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 819 in the past 24 hours reaching 169,683, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. On Thursday, the crisis center reported 808 coronavirus deaths, and on Friday - 815.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.58%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Moscow confirmed 57 COVID-19 deaths, St. Petersburg - 48, the Irkutsk Region - 39, the Krasnodar Region - 34, the Perm Region - 29, while the Rostov and the Nizhny Novgorod regions reported 28 fatalities each.

Coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 22,144 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,579,212. The relative growth rate stands at 0.34%.

Moscow reported 2,317 daily COVID-19 cases, St. Petersburg - 1,823, the Moscow Region - 1,307, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 544 and the Sverdlovsk Region - 524.

Currently, 541,639 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment. This is the highest number since January 19.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 19,550 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,867,890.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at about 89.2% of the total number of infections.

Another 2,844 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,899 in St. Petersburg, 1,857 in the Moscow Region, 555 in the Perm Region and 501 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,317 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,529 infections reported a day earlier, reaching 1,540,205.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.15%.

Moscow’s COVID-19 fatalities grew by 57 compared to 59 deaths confirmed a day earlier. As many as 26,539 people in the Russian capital have died since the onset of the pandemic, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Recoveries grew by 2,844 reaching 1,407,723. Currently, 105,943 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.