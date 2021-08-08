Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia rises to 1 - TASS’ calculations

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia on Sunday continued to grow and reached 1. In Moscow, this indicator has grown to 1.05, according to calculations by TASS based on data from the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This indicator is less than one in three out of ten regions with the highest number of infections: the Moscow Region (0.9) and the Voronezh and Krasnoyarsk Regions (0.99).

In four regions - St. Petersburg, the Irkutsk, Samara and Sverdlovsk Regions - it remains at the mark of 1. In the Nizhny Novgorod Region it equals 1.01 and in the Rostov Region it increased to 1.07.

The coronavirus spread coefficient shows how many people on average are infected from one person before isolation. Along with other criteria, it was used to determine whether the regions were ready to gradually lift the restrictive measures introduced last spring to fight the pandemic. Currently, the indicator is used, for instance, to evaluate whether a region is ready to hold mass events.