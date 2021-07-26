Number of coronavirus infections detected in Moscow Region decreases by 15%

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The number of daily coronavirus infections detected in the Moscow Region has decreased on average by 15%, region’s Deputy Prime Minister, Health Minister Svetlana Strigunkova said during a meeting on Monday.

"Last week, the increase in coronavirus infections amounted to 4%. At the same time, the daily number of detected cases on average decreased by 15%. In a week, the daily hospitalizations also decreased almost by 15%," she said.

The Moscow Region is in third place in Russia following Moscow and St. Petersburg in terms of coronavirus infections. In all, 377,445 infections have been detected with 305,330 recoveries and 7,061 fatalities.