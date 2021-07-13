Russian national detained in Minsk says cooperating with investigation

MINSK, July 13./TASS/. Russian national Yegor Dudnikov, detained by Belarusian law enforcement officers in Minsk in May, has said that he is cooperating with the investigation.

"I have nothing to say, I am cooperating with the investigation," he said in the film "20 TERROR 21" broadcast on Tuesday by Belarusian ONT television. According to the authors of the film, Dudnikov acknowledged his guilt right away and confirmed his involvement in a number of destructive Telegram resources.

Dudnikov was detained in the Belarusian capital Minsk on May 5. The apartment he rented was searched, and the 20-year-old Russian was placed in a detention center. He has been charged under the article ‘Organizing actions grossly violating public order’ and is facing up to three years in prison.