ECHR decision to register same-sex marriages violates Russian constitution — Peskov

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia cannot abide by the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to register the marriage of three same-sex couples, since this violates the Constitution, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Tuesday.

"This is impossible under our Constitution," Peskov said when asked whether Russia would comply with the ECHR decision.

Earlier, the court recognized the refusal to marry three same-sex couples as a violation of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights on the right to respect for private and family life. The court says that Russia has an obligation to comply with the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Meanwhile, according to a new provision of Article 79 of the Russian Constitution, decisions of interstate agencies passed based on the provisions of international treaties of the Russian Federation in the reading that contradicts the constitution, must not be enforced in Russia. Amendments to the Constitution passed in 2020, included the provision on the protection "of the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman".