Hainan's Sanya puts up a Li people fashion show during a cultural festival

HAIKOU, June 17. /TASS/,. The Sanya authorities organized a fashion show in the traditional style of the indigenous people of the island — the Li ethnic minority. According to the Sanya Daily newspaper, the event took place during the first Nanshan Festival of Intangible Cultural Heritage held in the province on June 12-18.

According to the newspaper, shows of traditional embroidery and clothing of this ethnic group have become a key point of a large-scale cultural program that covered a number of areas, including oriental medicine. The festival drew the attention of numerous tourists who visited Hainan on June 12-14 during the nationwide Duan Wu Jie Dragon Boat Festival weekend.

“Protecting and enriching intangible cultural heritage in an increasingly globalized environment is of paramount importance,” said Vice Mayor of Sanya Tan Ping. According to her, the resort city plans to constantly build up its cultural potential, contribute to the formation of a more diverse list of popular tourist products.

The festival, which takes place on the territory of the Nanshan tourist zone in the western part of Sanya, features more than 2,000 exhibits - everyday objects, recognized in China as objects of intangible cultural heritage of the provincial and national level. In addition to Hainan, other regions of China also took part in it, including the southwestern province of Sichuan (objects in the style of the Sanxingdui culture that existed in the fourth-first millennia BC) and Beijing (copies of the originals from the Gugong Museum).

Sanya is a leading Chinese resort with more than 1 million people, according to the 2021 census. The average annual air temperature in this city is 25.4 degrees Celsius, and the length of the coastline exceeds 200 km. In the adjacent water area, there are 19 bays and about 40 islands suitable for recreation. All this allows the local administration to successfully develop yacht tourism and beach holidays.

A significant part of Sanya residents are representatives of the Li people, who inhabited the island more than 3,000 years ago. This ethnos has preserved many customs and traditions rooted in the Neolithic era.