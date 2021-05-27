Chinese genetic parents ask Russian court to return children — lawyer

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A representative of 20 Chinese families filed lawsuits in the Central District Court of Russia's Siberian city Krasnoyarsk demanding the return of children, seized in a criminal case on their trafficking, to the genetic parents.

"On May 27, the first 14 lawsuits were lodged in Krasnoyarsk's Central District Court in the interests of Chinese genetic parents for the return of children to biologically native families. The provided genetic tests confirmed 99.9999% family relationship," said lawyer Igor Trunov, representing the Chinese families, which used Russian surrogate mothers' services.

According to the Russian lawyer, since December 2020, "the children have been separated from their parents and placed in Krasnoyarsk's specialized orphanages".

Earlier, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on newborn children trafficking (Part 2 of Article 127.1 of the Russian Criminal Code). The company's head and two of his acquaintances were detained and taken into custody, while his wife was placed under house arrest.

According to the investigation, in 2019, a 33-year-old man engaged women in giving birth to children for profit in order to sell them to third parties. The suspect drew up the documents allowing him to take newborn children from maternity hospitals for transfer to foreign citizens for money. Therefore, the man and his accomplices were looking for Russia and Kazakhstan's women who were ready to give birth to a child and give it up for further transfer to other people. After that, women underwent a medical procedure in Cambodia, which resulted in pregnancy.

In 2020, women gave birth to children in Krasnoyarsk's maternity hospitals, as directed by the suspects, they received birth certificates for the children and issued a power of attorney for the suspects, authorizing them to represent their interests in state bodies. Then the women received 850,000 rubles ($11,500) for the transfer of children. As many as 19 babies born for rewards and handed over to the suspects were identified. All the children were placed in the baby's home, none of the biological parents got in touch.