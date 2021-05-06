Russia tracks COVID-19 situation in countries popular with Russian tourists, Putin says

Putin, Erdogan believe Covid measures taken by Turkey to improve conditions for tourists

SOCHI, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made assurances that authorities will continue to monitor the coronavirus spread situation in popular destinations for Russian tourists.

"With expert help, we will thoroughly monitor with our colleagues the situation that is actually unfolding in these countries and make appropriate decisions for our tourists," the head of state said during a video conference with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Thursday.

"We are interested in people being able to move about freely and to have a proper vacation," the president emphasized.