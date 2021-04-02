Court fines Twitter another $43,300 for refusal to delete proscribed information

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The Tagansky court in Moscow fined Twitter 3.3 mln rubles ($43,285) for the social network’s refusal to delete tweets with calls on minors to take part in an unauthorized campaign, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court found Twitter guilty under Part 2 of Art. 13.41. Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information, access to which is subject to restrictions in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation) and imposed a penalty of 3.3 mln rubles," the press service said.