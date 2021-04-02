Moscow court fines Twitter $42,000 for refusal to delete calls for unauthorized campaign

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. The Tagansky District court in Moscow has fined Twitter 3.2 mln rubles ($41,978) due to the social network's refusal to delete calls on minors to take part in an unauthorized campaign, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court found Twitter guilty under Part 2 of Art. 13.41. Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information, access to which is subject to restrictions in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation) and sentenced it [Twitter] to a fine of 3.2 million rubles," the press service said.

On Friday, the Tagansky court is considering three protocols the Russian media watchdog filed against Facebook and Twitter under Part 2 of Art. 13.41. Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. Under each of these protocols the social networks can face a fine of up to to 4 mln rubles ($52,489).