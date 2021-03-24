Russia conducts over 118 million coronavirus tests

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian medical professionals have conducted more than 118.1 million coronavirus tests, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Wednesday.

"More than 118.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation," its press service reported. As many as 265,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, about 484,800 people remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.