Understaffing, swamped hospitals are main issues in fighting pandemic — Health Ministry

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Overloaded hospitals and shortage of medical personnel are key problems in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in Russia, director of the Department of Emergency Medical Care and Health Risk Management of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Inna Kulikova said on Tuesday.

"The main problems are the overload on hospital capacity, the necessary emphasis on the outpatient supply of medicines, personnel shortages and diagnostic shortages," she said at a meeting of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection.

She emphasized that the load on infrastructure and the resources of the domestic healthcare system has grown exponentially.

The Healthcare Ministry official also noted that it is necessary to seek other organizational mechanisms which would allow maintaining the appropriate level of accessibility and quality of medical aid.