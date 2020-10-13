Number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Moscow up by 16.7% in past week

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 4,618 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours. In the past seven days, 16.7% more patients have been hospitalized compared to last week, the Moscow anti-coronavirus crisis center informed.

"In the capital, 4,618 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed [in the past 24 hours], this is the highest figure since mid-May. The number of new coronavirus cases over the past week is 31% higher than last week. In the past 24 hours, 1,258 patients with coronavirus have been hospitalized. Overall, in the past week, 16,7% more people have been hospitalized than last week. 297 people have been hooked up to artificial ventilation machines in Moscow hospitals," the crisis center informed.

The crisis center informed that 10.8% of those infected are children, 44.7% are people aged 18 to 45, 28.9% are people aged 46 to 65, 11% - aged 66 to 79, and 4.6% of those infected are over 80. All patients and those who have come into close contact with them are under medical supervision.

The information center reminded that Moscow residents over 65 and those with chronic illnesses must self-isolate at home. All Moscow residents must wear masks and protective gloves in public places and maintain a social distance.