Another 1,256 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The number of recoveries in Moscow after treatment for the coronavirus infection has increased by 1,256 over the past 24 hours, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Friday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. Over the past day another 1,256 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has risen to 227,530," she said.

According to the Deputy Mayor, the doctors conduct special tests after treatment to confirm the absence of the disease. She reiterated that upon discharge, all patients who need to remain under observation receive appropriate recommendations.

Moscow residents, who have recovered, have been asked to donate their plasma. People aged 18 to 55 can become blood plasma donors, provided they do not have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, and Hepatitis B and C.