Navalny still in coma, on ventilator but his life is out of danger — Charite hospital

BERLIN, August 28. /TASS/. Russian opposition blogger Alexei Navalny is still in a serious condition, in a medically-induced coma, but his life is out of danger, the Berlin-based Charite hospital said on Friday.

"There has been some improvement in the symptoms caused by the inhibition of cholinesterase activity," it said in a press statement. "Mr. Navalny continues to be treated in an intensive care unit, where he is being kept in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator."

"While his condition remains serious, there is no immediate danger to his life. However, due to the severity of the patient’s poisoning, it remains too early to gauge potential long-term effects," it said.

Navalny felt sick on August 20 while flying from Tomsk to Moscow and the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. The man was taken to hospital in a state of coma and was connected to a lung ventilator. He was airlifted to the Berlin-based Charite clinic in the morning of August 22.

German medics said on August 24 that clinical findings indicated poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. The substance however was not identified.