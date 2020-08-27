Russia launches preliminary inquiry into Navalny’s hospitalization

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has launched a preliminary inquiry into the hospitalization of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Transport Directorate for the Siberian Federal District informed TASS.

"Currently, investigators of the Investigative Department of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Transport Directorate for the Siberian Federal District are carrying out a preliminary inquiry initiated by the Western Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office in accordance with the established procedure over the hospitalization of Alexei Navalny on August 20 in Omsk," the source said.

Russia’s transport police have not found any potent substances or drugs during the search of Alexei Navalny’s hotel room as well as along the route of his trip, the press service informed TASS.

"A search of the hotel room where A. Navalny stayed was conducted, along with the search of his travel route. Over 100 objects that could be used as evidence were seized. Surveillance videos were analyzed. Over 20 forensic (medical and legal, biological, and physical and chemical) tests are currently being carried out. So far, no potent substances or drugs have been found."

The Western Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office launched an inquiry into Alexei Navalny’s hospitalization back on August 20 due to his hospitalization in Omsk, the Prosecuor's Office informed.

On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in Omsk after the opposition figure had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to a hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was delivered to Germany for treatment at the Charite hospital.

German doctors said on August 24 that they had found signs of Navalny’s intoxication with substances from the cholinesterase inhibitors group, adding that the specific substance had not been identified. German medics added that there is no threat to Navalny’s life, however, there may be long-term consequences for his nervous system. Meanwhile, doctors at the hospital in Omsk informed that no cholinesterase inhibitors had been found during the initial tests held in Russia.