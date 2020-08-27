Sputnik V vaccine is supplied to medical institutions for Phase 3 of trials

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. First batches of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus have been supplied to the medical institutions within the framework of the third post-registration phase of clinical trials of the preparation, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists on Thursday.

"The first batches of the vaccine against the coronavirus infection are being supplied already within the framework of Phase 3 clinical trials," he said.

Putin: Belarus will be one of the first countries to receive Russian coronavirus vaccine

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reported that post-registration clinical trials of Sputnik V, the first vaccine against the coronavirus, are planned in five other countries.

Registered on August 11, Russian Sputnik V preparation became the first vaccine against the coronavirus worldwide that obtained state registration. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and is produced jointly with the RDIF. In all, over 160 vaccines are being developed worldwide with over 30 of them being at the stage of clinical trials on humans.