Another 191 COVID-19 patients complete treatment in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. More than 48,100 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Moscow Region, 191 patients completed treatment in the past 24 hours, the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on its Telegram channel.

"Another 191 people have completed treatment for COVID-19 in the Moscow Region. All of them were discharged after testing negative for the novel coronavirus," the crisis center said. A total of 48,196 coronavirus patients have recovered in the Moscow Region by now.

To date, 877,135 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 683,592 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 14,725 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.