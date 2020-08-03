Prominent doctor says Russia solved almost all coronavirus-related healthcare problems

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The domestic healthcare system has been able to solve almost all problems related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, head of the National Medical Chamber and co-chairman of the All-Russia People’s Front central headquarters Leonid Roshal said on Monday.

"The state has done the colossal amount of work on COVID-19. <…> More than 90-95% of all issues related to COVID-19 have been resolved," he told a round table in the All-Russia People’s Front on insurance payments to medical workers who had the novel coronavirus.

Roshal stressed, however, that one should not think that the pandemic is over, adding that it was still important to take preventive measures, for example, wear face masks.