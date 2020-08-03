Three Russian firms to start serial production of COVID-19 vaccine in September

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Three Russian companies are to start industrial production of the first coronavirus vaccine in the Russian Federation developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in September, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS.

"The Gamaleya Institute is working on serial production with three enterprises with facilities in the Vladimir, Yaroslavl and Moscow regions, those are Generium, R-Pharm and Binnopharm. <...> We very much hope that serial production will start as early as in September," he said.

Several thousands of vaccine doses per month are planned to be produced at the initial stage this year, whereas by the beginning of next year companies will increase output to several millions, the minister added.