Putin commends TASS.com head Golovina, senior translator Starkov and other journalists

Among those awarded by the president are TASS First Deputy Chief Editor Marat Abulkhatin, Head of the CIS Department Boris Grushin, Head of the Analytical Department of the TASS Press Center Andrei Zhurankov, Head of the Protocol Department Sergei Kitsenko, Senior Correspondent of TASS Washington Department Grigory Sapozhnikov and Translator-Reporter of TASS English News Desk Andrei Starkov.

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded several TASS employees with certificates of merit, expressing his gratitude for their achievements in advancing Russian mass media, the decree published on the official legal information portal on Tuesday announced.

Furthermore, nearly two dozen TASS employees have received official commendations from the Russian leader, among them are TASS Deputy Chief Editor Lana Samarina, Head of the TASS.ru/TASS.com Department Margarita Golovina and her deputy Mikhail Zelentsov. Reporters Margarita Shpilevskaya, Albert Starodubtsev, Irina Velmatova who focus on the economy, sports and breaking news have been commended as well, along with Tatiana Chukova, in charge of the Reference Department, Editor Ilya Baranov, Division Head of the Photo Information Department Maria Gerasimova, Regional Editor Marina Shatilova and Ilya Barinov from the Partner Projects Department.

Several TASS employees working abroad were also officially honored by President Putin, namely, Head of TASS Finland Department Nina Burmistrova, Senior Correspondent of the Japan Department Igor Belyaev and Head of the Kazakhstan Department Dmitry Karaman.

Likewise, in recognition of their work, Putin also bestowed his official commendations on TASS Commercial Director Svetlana Lanyugova, Head of the Director General’s Office Yulia Usakovskaya and Head of the Advertising and Special Projects Sales Division Tamara Bairamukova.