TASS News Agency included in list of backbone companies of Russia

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The TASS News Agency, together with other major media, telecommunications and IT companies, has been included in the list of backbone companies of the Russian economy in the information and communications sector, the message on the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media website says.

The list, approved by the governmental commission on sustainable development of the Russian economy, includes 79 companies from the main sub-industries of information and communications. In particular, this includes software developers, telecom companies (including the Big Four of cell carriers) and news agencies. The list also includes book publishers, newspapers, radio stations, book shops and advertisement agencies.

During compilation of the list such factors were taken into account as the company’s income; information security; availability of services on development and management of state informational systems as well as socially important online services; monthly audience, broadcasting in the regions; and a number of others.

The list features the largest representatives of their industries; thus in media industry it includes TASS and Rossiya Segodnya news agencies, Rossiyskaya Gazeta and Kommersant dailies, RBC, and TV broadcasters VGTRK ( All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company), Channel 1 and NTV.

The ministry also notes that it will send its suggestions to the Russian Government shortly on additional inclusions in the list.