Criminal proceeding initiated against 10 Jehova’s Witnesses in Russia’s Voronezh

VORONEZH, July 13. /TASS/. Investigators in Russia’s Voronezh initiated criminal proceedings against 10 members of the Jehova’s Witnesses organization (outlawed in Russia), the Investigative Committee’s Voronezh Region Investigative Directorate announced Monday.
"Based on materials, provided by the Ministry of the Interior’s Main Directorate, two criminal cases were imitated against ten local residents, aged between 24 and 56, as well as other unidentified people, suspected of [organization of a religious group, previously banned over extremist activities]. The cases were united in a single proceeding," the Directorate’s press service said.
According to the agency, the members of the organization continued its activity between 2018 and 2020, although they were informed about the ban. The members of the organization conducted gatherings and religious services, preached and recruited new followers.
"The Investigative Committee’s investigators, together with the Ministry of the Interior’s Main Directorate, conducted over 110 searches, seizing a large amount of banned literature, as well as other documents and items, relevant to the investigation," the press service said, adding that all suspects have already been taken to custody.