Watchdog says 309,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. A total of 309,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Tuesday.

According to the watchdog, more than 17.5 million coronavirus tests have been conducted nationwide, with 223,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.