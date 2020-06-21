Over 339,000 people recover from coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Some 5,119 COVID-19 patients recovered in the past day, and the total number of recoveries reached 339,711, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the number of recoveries stands at 58% of all COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Some 1,202 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 498 in St. Petersburg, 156 in the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region, 137 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 114 in the Ulyanovsk Region.

The number of coronavirus fatalities recorded in the past day in Russia reached 109, a record low figure since May 25. According to the crisis center, a total of 8,111 people have died from the infection or 1.39% of the total number of cases in Russia.

Some 26 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg, 5 in the Moscow, Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod Regions, 4 in Dagestan, 3 in the Tula, Arkhangelsk and Perm Regions.