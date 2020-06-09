Russia managed to avoid panic, crime situation deterioration during pandemic, says ex-PM

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian public security system proved its efficiency during the coronavirus pandemic when it prevented panic and a deterioration in the crime situation, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

The deputy chairman of the Security Council made this statement during a video conference on a draft of Russia’s public security concept through 2030.

"Now we all hope that we are already exiting this extremely difficult period. As a whole, our public security system proved its efficiency and during this period we managed to prevent panic among people, which regrettably happened in some other countries and, as a result, generally to avoid a deterioration in the crime situation, which is under control," Medvedev said.

The public security concept is of great importance for effectively fighting crime in the country, he said.

"Naturally, we should try to bring this work to a higher level and improve the mechanisms of interaction between the state and society," the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council said.

The previous document adopted in 2013 for a seven-year period needs to be considerably updated, taking into account the circumstances that have changed, Medvedev stressed.

"The time itself determines the importance of this work," he said, pointing to the crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We all know well from the media how the situation may develop during the pandemic period. It will suffice to look at the reports coming from the United States," the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council said.