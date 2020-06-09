Earlier, Russian Mayor Sergei Sobyanin informed that starting June 9, the self-isolation regime in Moscow would be cancelled, along with the permit system and the schedule for walks around the city. Beauty parlors, hairdressers and other enterprises will begin work on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. About 1 mln people will return to work in Moscow this week after the self-isolation measures in the Russian capital have been lifted, Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Yefimov told TASS.

"According to our estimations, about a million people will return to work this week, including employees of offices that used to adhere to self-isolation measures. We will see the economic effects by Friday," Yefimov said.

He reminded that before June 9, Moscow economy was 85% active, with about one million people being forced to suspend their professional activity and 3 mln working from home.

The return to the previous way of life will be gradual, however, each step on lifting the restrictions gives a significant boost to economic activity, the deputy mayor stated.

Lifting of self-isolation measures

A high alert regime over the coronavirus epidemic was imposed in Moscow on March 29. Many businesses, culture facilities and urban spaces were closed and people were strongly advised to go into self-isolation. When the epidemic situation began to improve, the city’s authorities started to ease the coronavirus lockdowns. Industrial enterprises and construction sites, state services centers resumed work from mid-May. Non-food stores and some service companies opened from June 1.

Digital passes and lockdown requirements will be lifted as of June 9. Hairdressing salons, veterinary clinics and personnel recruitment agencies are to reopen. The same applies to the offices of non-governmental organizations and cemeteries. Restrictions will be lifted from car sharing services. Film and sound recording studios and research centers will resume normal operation. Theaters, concert halls and circuses will be able to conduct rehearsals.

In a week’s time - starting from June 16 - dentist clinics, companies in the real estate segment, leasing, law, accounting, consulting, advertising and market research will get back to normal activity. It will be possible to hold sports competitions on the condition the seat occupancy rate will be no greater than 10%.

Summer cafes, libraries, museums, exhibition halls and zoos will be able to reopen provided they observe restrictions on the number of visitors at any one time.

In the third phase, starting on June 23, gyms, fitness clubs and swimming pools will be allowed to open alongside restaurants, cafes, canteens, bars, and other public catering outlets, spa salons, sunrooms, steam baths and saunas.

To date, a total of 476,658 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 230,688 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,971 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.