Hot weather does not reduce COVID-19 infection risk, says WHO representative

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Hot and sunny days do not decrease the risk of the coronavirus infection, World Health Organization representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS Friday.

"The data we have indicate that COVID-19 could be contracted regardless of how sunny or hot the weather is. The countries with hot climate report COVID-19 cases as well," she underscored.

According to Vujnovic, basic rules of hygiene must be observed regardless of the weather in a bid to prevent the infection, which include frequent and thorough washing of hands and not touching eyes, mouth and nose.