St. Petersburg extends coronavirus lockdowns until May 31

ST. PETERSBURG, May 9. /TASS/. St. Petersburg’s governor Alexander Beglov has signed a decree extending the coronavirus lockdowns in the city until May 31, the press service of the city’s administration said on Saturday.

"Alexander Beglov has signed a decree introducing amendments to the St. Petersburg government’s resolution of March 13, 2020 on measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the city. Under the document, bans and restrictions will stay in place until May 31," it said.