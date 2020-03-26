Embassy in Thailand flooded with repatriation requests from Russian nationals

BANGKOK, March 26./TASS. The Russian Embassy in Thailand has received over 15,000 appeals from Russian nationals seeking to be repatriated, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"As of 14:00 [local time] on March 26, 2020, over 15,000 requests came to the embassy with data on Russian nationals in Thailand, including those who are unable to return to Russia. The list has been sent to the task force of the Russian Foreign Ministry to look into it and organize the evacuation of Russian nationals from Thailand," it said.

"We expect that respective decisions will be passed shortly, about which the embassy will report immediately," it said, adding that requests keep coming and they will be "certainly taken into account in further activity".

As for now, the overall number of infected people in Thailand has amounted to 1,045. Eighty-eight individuals have recovered, while four have died. All shopping centers and markets are closed in Bangkok and the neighboring provinces, except for supermarkets and stores selling food and essentials. Beginning on March 26, the local authorities are restricting entry into the country for foreign nationals for the period of the state of emergency imposed until April 30. The exceptions include the delivery of cargoes, diplomatic missions, foreign nationals with work permits in Thailand and Thai nationals with official approvals from embassies and health certificates, as well as any other trips allowed by the prime minister.