Russia’s Internet watchdog demands Twitter take down fakes on Moscow curfew

The watchdog told TASS that YouTube also still hadn’t complied with the official demand

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Internet watchdog (Roskomnadzor) has sent a demand to Twitter’s administration to remove false reports alleging that a curfew is introduced in Moscow, the agency’s press service said. "Roskomnadzor received the demand of the Prosecutor General’s Office to take down the false information that the Russian Defense Minister had allegedly approved the order to introduce a curfew in Moscow shared on Twitter," the statement reads. "The social network’s administrators were sent a special notice by Roskomnadzor to remove the wrongful information."

The press service recalled that Facebook complied with the demand received on March 25, Wednesday, to delete false socially important information regarding the coronavirus statistics in Russia. Earlier, Russian media outlets and Instagram also removed similar fakes. The press service also told TASS that YouTube still hadn’t done the same in compliance with the official demand. The watchdog earlier said it is braced to take strict measures including blocking and revoking licenses of mass media outlets for disseminating fakes about coronavirus in Russia. Russia’s Investigative Committee informed that perpetrators can be fined up to 3 million rubles ($38,205) for spreading false reports about the scale of coronavirus spread in Russia. Coronavirus pandemic

