Alibaba founder Jack Ma gives Russian MoD over 1 mln medical masks

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces plane delivered more than 1 million medical masks and 200,000 coronavirus test systems, handed over to the Ministry of Defense by Jack Ma, Alibaba founder, as a gift, the Ministry told journalists Thursday.

"Russian Aerospace Forces plane delivered more than 1 million medical masks and 200,000 coronavirus test systems, handed over to the Ministry of Defense by a renowned Chinese businessman, honorary member of the Russian Geographical Society Jack Ma," the Ministry said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu thanked Jack Ma for the cargo in a phone call.

"You are a true friend of our country! We are grateful for your selfless efforts to assist the fight against the coronavirus. I not only appreciate our friendly relations, I treasure them," the Ministry quoted Shoigu as saying.

The Chinese businessman, on his part, noted help provided by Russia during the early days of the pandemic in China.

Jack Ma thanked Shoigu and underscored that he helps Russia now and will continue to do so as a sign of deep respect and friendly relations with the Russian Defense Minister.