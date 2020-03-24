Instagram removes fake news about coronavirus spread in Russia

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Instagram has taken down posts containing false information regarding the scale of the coronavirus spread in Russia, complying with the official demand of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, the press service for Roskomnadzor (Internet watchdog) told TASS on Tuesday.

"Instagram complied with the demand to remove outlawed content," the press service stressed.

Therefore, the only platform that is still to meet the demand is YouTube. The watchdog has yet to unveil possible measures that can be taken against the platform.