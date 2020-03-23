False info about coronavirus in Russia not yet deleted by YouTube, Instagram

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. US networks YouTube and Instagram have not yet deleted false information about the coronavirus situation in Russia whereas Russian mass media and social networks have done that, the press service of Russia’s mass media watchdog said on Monday.

"As of today, the demand of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office concerning the deletion of false public information disseminated under the guise of reliable data, which can threaten public order and public security, was addressed to social networks YouTube, VKontakte, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the Ekho Moskvy and Govorit Magadan radio stations. All resources, except YouTube and Instagram, have complied with the demand," the press service said.

The watchdog stressed that it was braced to use tough measures, up to blocking or license revoking, for distributing false information about the coronavirus situation in Russia. It indicated that it was monitoring all Russia’s mass media, social networks and video host companies round-the-clock to expose misinformation aiming at instigating panic among Russians.