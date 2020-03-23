Coronavirus fears turn life upside down throughout the world

A man wearing a hazmat suit, gas mask, boots and gloves is seen walking past people with a sign saying, "you need Jesus" under cherry blossom trees in full bloom in Washington, USA© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
People standing on the special boxes to ensure social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall in Surabaya, Indonesia© EPA-EFE/FULLY HANDOKO
An 86-year-old man standing on his balcony and waving to his granddaughter and great-grandchild in Szentendre, Hungary. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the elderly man may not leave his home so his family and the local social services supply him with the necessities© EPA-EFE/NOEMI BRUZAK
Men in masks are seen sitting in the metro in Prague, Czech Republic© EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A person buying vegetables at a market stall, covered with plastic, in downtown Pamplona, Spain© EPA-EFE/Jesus Diges
Passengers practice social distancing in the waiting room in hopes of preventing the coronavirus at the Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok, Thailand© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit
People on the balconies of the Quartieri Spagnoli singing together and displaying the Italian flag to give themselves courage, as they are on lockdown in Naples, Italy© EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Indian health workers demonstrate how to wash hands during a coronavirus awareness campaign at Uttar Para village in Assam, India© EPA-EFE/STR
A woman wearing a protective mask is seen behind a girl dressed in a Plague Doctor Mask in Western-Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine© EPA-EFE/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK
A Buddhist monk striking a gong at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia© AP Photo/Heng Sinith
Russian pianist Denis Matsuyev playing to an empty Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow, Russia. A performance without an audience was conducted in a deserted concert hall as a precaution against the new coronavirus© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference about the coronavirus pandemic, as journalists practice “social distancing”, in Berlin, Germany. The German authorities issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their houses© Michael Kappeler/Pool photo via AP
A man covered with plastic bag for protection reads a book in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, France© EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa