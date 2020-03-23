More than 460 die of coronavirus in Spain in 24 hours

According to the Ministry, a total of 2,182 people have died by Monday, while 3,355 patients have recovered. Most cases have been registered in the Madrid autonomous community (10,575).

MADRID, March 23. /TASS/. At least 33,089 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Spain since the onset of the outbreak, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

On Sunday, the Ministry reported 28,572 cases and 1,720 deaths. In the past 24 hours, more than 460 people have succumbed to the infection.

The first coronavirus case was registered in Spain on January 31. The number of cases skyrocketed following an outbreak in Italy. On March 14, the Spanish Ministerial Council approved heightened readiness regime, which limits people’s freedom of movement, except for emergency. The regime will remain in place for 15 days, but can be extended by the parliament.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in central China in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 190 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 438 cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 300,000, with more than 14,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.