Russian Railways’ train to repatriate Russians and Ukrainians amid coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, March 24./TASS/. The Russian Railways has designated a Kiev-Moscow-Kiev train to repatriate Ukrainian nationals from Russia and Russian nationals from Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the press service of Russia’s leading railway company told TASS.

The train will have 18 carriages (about 800 seats). It will leave Kiev on March 27, arriving in Moscow on the following day, March 28, the company said. The train will set off from Moscow on March 28 to arrive in Kiev on March 29, the company specified. It will make no stopovers en route, it added.