Recovered patients on Hainan donate blood plasma with antibodies

HAIKOU, February 25. /TASS/. At least three people who recovered from coronavirus in the Chinese province of Hainan donated blood plasma with antibodies in order to help doctors treat severely ill patients, www.hinews.cn reported.

The patients donated blood in the provincial blood center in Hainan's Haikou.

Last Wednesday, Chinese authorities announced a new nationwide, sixth in a row since January 2020, standard for the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus, approved by the Chinese National Health Commission. The document emphasizes that while treating patients with a severe form of the disease, the medics are recommended to also apply the method of blood plasma transfusion from patients previously infected with coronavirus.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, more than a hundred patients in China who had recovered from coronavirus have already become blood plasma donors.