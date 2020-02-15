Coronavirus death toll in China’s Hubei Province reaches 1,596 - authorities

BEIJING, February 16. /TASS/. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 1,596, 5,623 patients have recovered, while the number of individuals infected in the Hubei Province in Central China has increased to 56,249, the regional hygiene and healthcare committee said on Sunday.

Authorities said on Saturday that more than 54,400 people had been infected, 1,457 people died and 4,774 individuals recovered.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei Province in late December 2019. Cases of new coronavirus were found in 25 other countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.