First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Two persons infected with coronavirus have been identified in Russia, both are Chinese citizens, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"The Rospobrebnadzor [Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-being] services have identified two persons infected with coronavirus in Russia — in the Trans-Baikal Region and the Tyumen Region. They are under strict surveillance. They have been isolated, and necessary assistance has been provided to them. Both are Chinese citizens," she said.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial metropolis in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV.

Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 21 other countries, including Russia. On January 30, the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak an international public health emergency.

To date, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus in China has exceeded 9,800, more than 200 people have died.