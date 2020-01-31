Coronavirus cases in China exceed 9,800, media reports say

BEIJING, January 31. /TASS/. The number of those infected with the novel 2019-nCoV coronavirus-induced pneumonia in China exceeded 9,800, Wangyi news website reports, citing regional authorities.

Earlier Friday, the media reported 9692 infected and 213 dead. According to the updated data, Hubei province and its capital city of Wuhan lead with more than 5,800 infection cases and 204 deaths, followed by Zhejiang province (537 infected), Guangdong province (436 infected) and Henan province (352 infected and 2 deaths).