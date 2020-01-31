Coronavirus cases in China exceed 9,800, media reports say

BEIJING, January 31. /TASS/. The number of those infected with the novel 2019-nCoV coronavirus-induced pneumonia in China exceeded 9,800, Wangyi news website reports, citing regional authorities.
Earlier Friday, the media reported 9692 infected and 213 dead. According to the updated data, Hubei province and its capital city of Wuhan lead with more than 5,800 infection cases and 204 deaths, followed by Zhejiang province (537 infected), Guangdong province (436 infected) and Henan province (352 infected and 2 deaths).
At this point, 139 infected and 1 dead were reported in Beijing, while Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia, has reported 59 cases and two deaths. The Tibetan autonomous region, Qinghai, Guizhou and Jilin provinces, and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported the least infection cases. Overall, all Chinese regions have been affected.
On December 31, 2019, China notified the World Health Organization about the novel pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan - a city of 11 million people. On January 7, the 2019-nCoV coronavirus has been identified as the culprit. Besides China, 20 other nations also reported the disease cases. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international emergency.