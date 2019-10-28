Allmost 6.9 million people visited Crimea since early 2019

The tourism season in Crimea is considered to be all-year. Apart from beach recreation, spa resorts are operating in the region, and gastronomic festivals are organized in the autumn. About 6.8 million tourists - which is the record-breaking number in the post-Soviet years - spent their holidays in Crimea during 12 months of 2018.

SIMFEROPOL, October 28. /TASS/. A total of 6.87 million people spent their holidays in Crimea over 10 months of 2019, which is up 10% than last year (6.8 million people), Crimea’s head Sergei Aksenov wrote on his VKontakte social media page on Monday.

"The record-breaking indicators of the last resort season were exceeded this year. According to information as of October 28, 6,870,000 people have already taken holidays in our region since the beginning of the year. It exceeds the last year’s indicator by 10%," Aksenov wrote.

The majority of tourists arrive in Crimea from Moscow, the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and the Volga and Ural Federal Districts. "Ukraine is leading among foreign countries. A total of 1,035,000 holiday-makers came to us from the neighboring country this year. Recreation in Crimea is also popular among Belarusians and citizens of Kazakhstan, Germany and some other countries," Aksenov added.

He noted that Crimean resorts remain in demand during New Year holidays. "The booking level exceeds 70% in some hotels, and the number of applications is daily growing," the Crimean head specified.

It was earlier reported that Crimea’s authorities expect to receive about 7.5 million tourists in 2019. In 2020, the tourism flow to the region is forecasted to exceed 8 million people.