School pupils return from North Pole voyage on board the 50 Let Pobedy icebreaker

TASS, August 22. The world’s biggest icebreaker the 50 Let Pobedy (owned by Atomflot, a part of Rostech) with Russian school students onboard returned from a North Pole voyage, Head of the Rosatom’s School project Natalia Shurochkova told TASS on Thursday.

"We have arrived in Murmansk. <…> It’s summer here, but we are in fur coats, hats. The only wish is not to go ashore. <…> [During the voyage we’ve seen] the beauty, the wonder of this country: the icebreaker and the North Pole, which belongs to the world," she said.

During the trip, the school pupils went on excursions, participated in master-classes and educational games. The organizers invited the pupils to unusual competitions. The children have made a film, which features Russian cinema stars.

"Every day, we met interesting people onboard, we had a flash mob, all children marched with flags, every child represented own city, own region," the expedition’s leader said. "Now, these pictures, these emotions, our happiness will fly across the globe."

The 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered icebreaker left Murmansk on August 13. The voyage to the North Pole was organized as an event, devoted to the 60th anniversary of the Russian nuclear fleet.