Putin Q&A session call center hit by DDoS attack

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The call center for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual Q&A session has been hit by a DDoS attack from overseas, the operation has already been resumed, a session moderator said on air.

"Colleagues, to begin I would say that our call center has just been DDoS attacked from overseas, it seems that the video call failures, which we had, were caused by that. But we managed to thwart it, the app operation has been resumed, we continue to receive calls, the overall number of appeals is reaching two million," she said.

The Russian Rostelecom long-distance telephony provider’s press service confirmed that the DDoS attacks had been repelled and did not affect the center’s operation.

The Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" is the 17th one held since 2001. The President is in the studio in Moscow, where he answers the questions reeived by phone, website or through the special app. If need be, the head of state can contact heads of regions or Ministers live.

Usually, following the Q&A session, Putin draws a list of instructions, designating those responsible for them and timetables.